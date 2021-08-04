Advertisement

Crash knocked out power lines in Fargo

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are urging people to avoid an area of north Fargo after a crash knocked over power lines.

Authorities say it’s around 1st Ave. N. and 11st St. N. The tweet notifying the community of the crash was sent around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

No other information about what led up to the crash or the extent of the power outage is available at this time.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Danielson
Cass Co. Deputy arrested for DUI with children present
Chris Sours
High-risk sex offender moving to small MN town
Nicole McAloney and Melissa Desjarlait were arrested for stealing a catalytic converter.
Two people arrested for stealing catalytic converter
Kayden Kinney
UPDATE: 12-year-old boy found safe
Daniel Pozarnsky FB post
‘Karmas a b****.’: Hospitalized with COVID-19, man says he wishes he would have been vaccinated

Latest News

Kyle Olson
‘Armed & dangerous’ man on the run in western MN
There are three porcupines and two red pandas that you will get the opportunity to feed. These...
Experience feeding porcupines, Red Pandas at Red River Zoo
UPDATED PHOTO OF ERIC REINBOLD
Wanted murder suspect arrested after days on the run
10:00PM Sports August 3
10:00PM Sports August 3