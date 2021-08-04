Crash knocked out power lines in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are urging people to avoid an area of north Fargo after a crash knocked over power lines.

Authorities say it’s around 1st Ave. N. and 11st St. N. The tweet notifying the community of the crash was sent around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

No other information about what led up to the crash or the extent of the power outage is available at this time.

