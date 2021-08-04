Can lingering Canadian wildfire smoke impact your health long-term?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -More than 200 miles away wildfires in Canada continue to burn.

The smoke is steadily migrating through the Red River Valley.

“The smoke has been problematic. Not only has it been a lot of it, but it’s been sitting around for quite a bit of time,” said Matt Taraldsen, a meteorologist for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The lingering smoke is causing poor air quality which is creating concern for people’s health.

For the fifth day, MPCA has issued an air quality alert for parts of the state including Moorhead and Detroit Lakes.

“We’ve been sitting on this alert status, which is usually a day or two,” said Matt Taraldsen. “We have been having to prolong it and extend it even further. that’s also very unusual

Unhealthy air quality puts many people at risk for upper respiratory symptoms such as coughing or scratchy throat.

It can also be especially problematic for those with asthma or COPD.

If the smoke prolongs in the region, how could that impact a person’s health long term?

A pulmonary physician says there isn’t enough reliable data to show if there could be longstanding side effects from wildfire smoke inhalation for people who are not firefighters.

“It’s very difficult to study this because the smoke from wildfires is unpredictable. It might happen this year in this location and then another location. Even then, with the wind changing, you might not have the same level of exposure from day to day,” said Dr. Karol Kremens, a physician at Essentia Health.

Kremens says even during brief exposure to the smoke, a healthy person’s immune system is built to manage most of what they inhale.

While the smoke sticks around in the valley, it is still recommended to listen to your body and limit time outdoors.

MPCA officials also suggest reducing your driving time and avoiding backyard fires as they can also contribute to poor air quality conditions.

To stay up to date on air quality conditions in the valley visit www.airnow.gov.

