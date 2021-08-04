‘Armed & dangerous’ man on the run in western MN

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Department says a man considered armed and dangerous is on the run in western Minnesota.

They posted on Facebook saying Kyle Olson is wanted for false imprisonment-intentional restraint and assault.

A felony warrant is currently issued for his arrest. If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 right away.

Yellow Medicine County borders South Dakota and is southwest of Willmar, MN.

