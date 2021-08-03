Vikings Preseason Game Tickets As Low As $2

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - With the NFL preseason kicking off this week with the Hall of Fame Game, it is becoming apparent that preseason games are not attracting a lot of interest. Gametime, a site for last minute tickets, shows tickets for some games are as low as $1.

Tickets for the Vikings/Broncos preseason game on Saturday, August 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium are as low as $2 per seat. Click here to learn more and check out the seating chart.

