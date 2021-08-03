Two people arrested for stealing catalytic converter

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two women were arrested early morning Tuesday morning after a resident called to report suspicious activity.

Moorhead police were sent to the 400 block of 18th Street South around 2:30 a.m.

The caller witnessed someone underneath a vehicle and could hear what they believed was a saw being used.

According to police, officers arrived and found the suspect’s vehicle. During the traffic stop, the officers found two reciprocating saws, often used in catalytic converter thefts, which were in plain view during the traffic stop.

One of the occupants also admitted to holding a flashlight while the other was under the vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle had recent damage to the exhaust, including what appeared to be recent cuts, and the catalytic converter was missing.

38-year-old Nicole McAloney and 37-year-old Melissa Desjarlait were arrested and taken to the Clay County Jail.

A complaint has been sent to the Clay County Attorney’s Office requesting felony charges of Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts and First Degree Criminal Damage to Property.

The Moorhead Police Department thanks the person for calling our dispatch and providing the information.

They say these types of crimes are often complex to catch a suspect.

The collaboration with our community is essential in providing extra eyes and ears in the neighborhoods to assist in apprehending criminals.

