Scheduling your child’s back to school pediatric visit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As school is set to start back in a few weeks, it is important to get those back-to-school pediatric visits scheduled, especially the mandatory sports physical check-ups.

These visits are for anyone from birth to age 21 and are recommended annually to ensure your child is healthy. At a well-child/teen visit, your pediatrician or primary care provider will:

• Perform a physical exam

• Give the child necessary shots, such as vaccinations for HPV, meningitis, or COVID-19

• Track your child’s growth and ask about development and behavior

• Talk about illness prevention, nutrition and physical fitness, as well as health and safety

• Talk about how to handle emergencies and sudden illness

• Discuss any mental health concerns, such as anxiety and depression

“I think any adult would agree that being a teenager is difficult,” said Jonathan KenKnight, MD, Pediatrics. “It takes a lot of support and other caring adults in their lives to help kids learn how to grow and to be successful. “This is just another way that you can have another caring adult be a part of your life.”

