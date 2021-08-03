Police report: Man’s car stolen from Fargo auto shop after suspects snatch unsecured keys off desk

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After having his car stolen from a Fargo car shop earlier this summer, a man reached out to our Whistleblower Hotline after he says the company still hasn’t reimbursed him or taken responsibility.

Police reports say it happened on May 19 at the Walmart Auto Center on 13th Ave. S. when Dale Sadek’s keys to his 2009 Buick Lucerne were stolen off the shop’s unsupervised desk.

“Handed the key fob to the girl behind the counter and I guess within 10, 20 minutes, the car was taken,” Sadek said.

An initial report by Fargo Police states security footage shows two women, possibly white or Native American, enter the store’s auto area, take the keys off the counter and drive off in Sadek’s car. The report states while an employee was nearby, they didn’t see the keys get taken.

“I wouldn’t take my car ever to Walmart again,” he said.

Sadek says without a car and due to the severe shortage of rental cars, he wasn’t able to make it from his home in Mooreton to his job in Fargo for five days which forced him to buy another car.

“Now I’m in debt, $9,000,” Sadek said.

Sadek’s car was found by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) on May 30 in Fort Totten, but so far, FPD say no suspects have been arrested or identified.

“It had graffiti all over it. It wasn’t the same car. Its like, why would you do that to that nice of a car?” Sadek said.

Sadek says he’s fed up as keys at Walmart’s car shop should have been more secure.

“Most of the time at these dealerships, they got the keys under security or the person working on the car has the key in his pocket. There is no walking away from a counter full of keys,” he said.

Sadek says his concerns of new protocols have had little to no acknowledgement and claims he has yet to get an apology from Walmart.

“I want the new car paid for. I want the five days I didn’t work paid for. They should have stepped up to the plate a long time ago,” he said.

We reached out to Walmart today, however, they have not responded.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact Fargo Police.

