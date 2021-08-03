Advertisement

Otterdahl Advances to Olympic Shot Put Final

Payton Otterdahl prepares for Tokyo Olympics
(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Former North Dakota State NCAA champion Payton Otterdahl advanced to the shot put final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday.

Otterdahl threw 68-7 (20.90m) on his last attempt of the qualifying round, which ultimately earned him the 12th and final spot in the event final.

The shot put final will be held at 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Aug. 4 – which is 11 a.m. Thursday morning in Tokyo. It will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports app, as well as being part of the television broadcast on NBC/NBCSN Wednesday night.

While Otterdahl is the fourth NDSU track & field athlete to compete in the Summer Olympics, he now becomes the first Bison to advance to an Olympic event final.

Otterdahl competed for North Dakota State from 2014-19, winning a pair of indoor national titles as a senior. Since completing his collegiate eligibility, Otterdahl has competed professionally for Nike and served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Bison throwers.

