New Drought-Related Restrictions in West Fargo

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo city leaders are implementing City of Fargo drought response measures according to the water supply agreement between the cities.

Response measures for Phase 2 include:

· Mandatory odd/even outdoor water restrictions for residential, commercial and industrial uses as well as for landscape watering.

· Retail and commercial vehicle washing facilities are encouraged to engage in voluntary water restriction efforts.

· Construction projects must engage in mandatory hydrant meter use.

· Voluntary compliance with odd/even outdoor watering for residential gardens.

· Voluntary 1-day per week lawn watering restrictions for residential, commercial and industrial purposes.

There are no restrictions on essential water uses such as shower, laundry or toilet usage. All Phase 2 drought responses are non-enforceable. The City of West Fargo will remain in Phase 2 until the West Fargo and Fargo City Commissions take further action.

To read more on Fargo’s current restrictions, click here.

