MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Local breweries continue to be popular in the valley and more seem to be opening up all the time. Swing Barrel Brewery recently opened in Moorhead.

Swing Barrel Brewing Company is located at 814 Center Avenue, Suite 1. You can learn more at SwingBarrelBrew.com or by checking out their Facebook page @SwingBarrelBrew

