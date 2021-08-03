Advertisement

NDT - Ninjas back from Vegas World Finals - August 3

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sixteen athletes from Four Star Ninja Academy in Fargo recently traveled to Las Vegas for the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA) World Finals competition.

Co-owner Dustin Hjelmstad and athlete Emma Briggs join us to talk about their experience.

Learn more about Four Star Ninja Academy on their website or by visiting their Facebook page.

