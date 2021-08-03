NDT - Night to Unite in West Fargo - August 3

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is excited to hold their annual Night to Unite event from 5:00–8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, at Elmwood Park in West Fargo.

Each year, this event brings members of the community together to have fun while learning about the public safety agencies in the metro. The event fills Elmwood Park with demonstrations, five food trucks, activities for all ages, information booths and more.

“We are excited to continue this annual community event with over 40 different booths for attendees to visit,” said Sari Supler, Night to Unite coordinator and evidence technician for the West Fargo Police Department. “There is something for every member of the family.”

This year’s lineup for demonstrations includes the West Fargo Police Department, the K-9 Unit, SWAT team, bomb squad, the West Fargo Fire Department and arson investigation canine, Vitalant blood drive and more. Other activities include a live DJ, activities and meet and greets with police. The event is available free of charge.

“Night to Unite is a yearly opportunity to come together as a community, strengthen relationships and have fun,” said Chief of Police Denis Otterness. “We are excited to offer this community event once again this year after missing 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Attendees will receive passports to complete activities throughout the event. Once completed, the passports can be turned in to be entered into a prize drawing.

For more information about Night to Unite and the West Fargo Police Department, connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @WestFargoPolice. To sign up for the Vitalant blood drive visit this webpage.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.