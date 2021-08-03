Man and woman identified in Wadena fatal fire

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Wadena County Sheriff’s office says just before 4:00 Sunday morning, they were called to a house fire in Section 32 of Wadena Township.

Deputies say when they got to the home, they found a child outside with minor burns. Two adults, later identified as 46-year-old Michael Black and 42-year-old Paula Black, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was taken to Tri-County Healthcare for treatment and was released a short time later.

Deputies say the cause of the fire is still under investigation and will be released at a later date of they are able to determine it.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.