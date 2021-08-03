Local organization working to help address mental health in Fargo Public Schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local organization is working to address mental health in Fargo Public Schools.

The Fargo Youth Initiative conducted a survey to learn more about how mental health is having an impact on students.

Out of more than 450 survey responses received, about 60% of the respondents reported they personally experienced a mental health issue.

The survey revealed too much school-related stress as one of the defining problems impacting their mental health.

Some respondents also cited they feel faculty do not understand their struggles with mental health.

The survey also uncovered that 4 out of 5 students do not feel they can talk to a faculty member about their issues.

School Board President Rebecca Knutson says hearing the results of the survey means the district should dive deeper into addressing the mental health concerns among students.

“There are quite a few efforts that the district has put into place to help the mental health needs of our students. There are a variety of measures that we have undertaken, but that doesn’t mean we have been as effective as we need to be,” she said “We know there are challenges in many arenas. The more students that get help the better.

Fargo Public Schools have offered one free voluntary mental health screening to students.

One of the challenges they faced was after the initial meeting student families could not afford future therapy sessions.

The Fargo Youth Initiative also gave some other solutions to help address mental health concerns including reducing homework policy and having mandatory therapy sessions for students.

The organization also suggests creating a task force.

Knutson says she is open to a meeting with them to come up with a plan.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.