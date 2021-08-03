Advertisement

High-risk sex offender moving to small MN town

Chris Sours
Chris Sours(Clearwater County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEARBROOK, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are warning the public of a high-risk sex offender moving to northwestern Minnesota.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says Chris Sours will be living around Main St. and 2nd Ave. in Clearbrook, MN.

Sours is convicted of sexually assaulting two girls and using his relationship with them to ‘exploit unmonitored access’ and threatened them to maintain control, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Department says Sours has served his sentence imposed by the court.

