Get Vaccinated to Win Eric Church Tickets

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health System in Grand Forks is giving away 50 tickets (25 pairs) to see Eric Church at Alerus Center on October 1st.

To enter, you must receive a COVID-19 vaccination from Altru during the month of August and submit an entry in one of the “enter-to-win” boxes on location. At Altru, patients are able to receive the vaccine at any primary care clinic location.

You must be 18-years or older to enter, however, guardians may enter on behalf of minors. Winners will be selected August 31st.

To schedule an appointment, use MyChart.Altru.org or call the COVID Hotline at 701.780.6358.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.