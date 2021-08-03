George sets RedHawks’ on-base record in win

FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) -Jordan George rewrote the RedHawks’ history books on Monday night as he reached base safely for the 50th straight game, surpassing Zach Penprase’s 49-game on-base streak in 2009. George was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and led Fargo-Moorhead (40-30) to a 9-6 win over the Kansas City Monarchs (45-23) in front of 2,600 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks opened the scoring early, scoring two runs in the first inning and four in the second to jump out to a big early lead. Correlle Prime led Fargo-Moorhead with four hits and four runs scored and had a solo home run in the eighth inning. John Silviano hit a solo home run, his 15th of the season, in the bottom of the sixth inning.

RHP Jon Ludwig (0-0) made his professional debut and opened the game for the RedHawks. Ludwig faced the minimum and struck out a batter in the first inning before handing the ball to RHP Austin Ver Steeg (2-3). Ver Steeg gave up one run on three hits and two walks in five innings pitched to get the win. RHP Michael Hope (6-1) gave up four runs on six hits and a walk in an inning of work. RHP Luke Lind (0-1) and RHP Alex DuBord (3-1) pitched the eighth inning and combined to allow only one hit. RHP Davis Feldman (2-0) allowed a run on two hits in the ninth inning but closed the game out.

Darnell Sweeney hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to put the Monarchs on the board. Kansas City then scored five runs over the final three innings of the game after only having three total hits through the first six innings. Eight of the nine Monarchs’ batters had at least one hit in the game.

RHP Nick Travieso (6-8) gave up eight runs on 11 hits and two walks in five innings pitched. Travieso struck out three batters and got the loss. RHP Gunner Groen (0-0) relieved Travieso in the sixth inning and allowed only a walk in two innings pitched. RHP Dalbert Siri (0-0) allowed one run on a hit and a walk but struck out a batter in an inning pitched.

The RedHawks will continue their series with Kansas City on Tuesday night with a 7:02 p.m. game at Newman Outdoor Field. Fargo-Moorhead will start RHP Andrew Tri (0-0, 9.00 ERA).

