FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro want your help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Kayden Kinney was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans. He’s described as about 4′10″, 110 lbs (pictured above).

If you have any information on where he could be, you’re urged to call police at 701-451-7660.

