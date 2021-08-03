Dragon Football Picked to Finish 9th in NSIC Preseason Poll

FARGO, N.D. (MSUM Athletics) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team has been picked to finish ninth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches poll released on Tuesday.

MSUM received 74 points in the poll. The Dragons were also picked to finish in fourth in the NSIC North Division. MSUM is entering its 10th season under the direction of Head Coach Steve Laqua.

Senior wide receiver Grady Bresnahan and senior defensive lineman Darius Woods-Steichen have been named the MSUM players to watch for 2021.

Bresnahan was an All-NSIC North First Team selection in 2019 after earning second-team honors in 2018. He is fifth all-time in receptions at MSUM with 173 catches. During the 2019 campaign, despite battling an injury, he caught 59 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns.

Woods-Steichen was an All-NSIC North Second Team selection in 2019 after earning first-team honors in 2018. He has 14.5 career sacks, all coming in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He has 23 tackles for loss in his Dragon career.

MSUM finished 6-5 in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

