Cass Co. Deputy arrested for DUI with children present

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Cass County Deputy was on the other side of the handcuffs when he was arrested for DUI with minors present.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, Aug. 2 around 6 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Custom Express Car Wash in Fargo.

Officers learned the driver of the vehicle was Cass County Deputy Jacob Danielson. His two children were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities then arrested Danielson for DUI with a minor present and brought him to the Cass County Jail.

Danielson was hired by the Sheriff’s Department in May of 2020 and was most recently working in the jail. He will now be on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“In order to maintain the trust of the citizens we serve, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office will strive to be accountable and transparent in these types of situations,” says Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner. “Although we realize that police officers can make mistakes, they are not above the law and need to maintain a high level of professionalism at all times and be held accountable when necessary. I want to thank the Fargo Police Department for investigating this incident and performing their duties in a professional manner.”

No one was injured in the crash.

