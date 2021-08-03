Carrington Section of Red River Valley Water Supply Project Begins

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - Several state dignitaries and key leaders for the Red River Valley Water Supply Project (RRVWSP) were in Carrington Tuesday to break ground on the $1 billion project.

The project will convey treated water from the Missouri River from central North Dakota east to the Red River Valley. When complete, the pipeline will begin at the Missouri River near Washburn and continue along Highway 200 to the Sheyenne River.

Garrison Diversion General Manager Duane DeKrey said, “This is a very historic occasion for the state of North Dakota this morning, also somewhat Minnesota as we have a participant in the project from Minnesota. This project truly had its start in the 1944 Federal Control Act and it’s gone through many reiterations, lawsuits, you name it this project’s been through it. It even used to be a federal project at one time, but now it is solely a state project of the state of North Dakota.”

The 72-inch pipe will have the capacity to convey water at 165 cubic feet per second during peak demands. The construction will include installation of 1.2 miles of the pipe south of Carrington on the west side of U.S. Highway 52/281 and the Red River Valley & Western Railroad.

Lt. Governor Brent Sanford says the project has been going on for nearly 80 years. As drought conditions continue in the state, Sanford says that makes this project that much more important.

“To see what would happen to Fargo and Grand Forks if we had a drought that was a prolonged drought like in the 30s, if we had that happen today we wouldn’t have enough water. On a year like this it makes this project even more important to get moving,” Sanford said.

Sanford then shared a word from Governor Doug Burgum saying, “You really can’t underestimate the importance of this project when it comes to livelihood of our state. We know that about half of North Dakotans will directly benefit from the emergency water supply from the Missouri River when the project was completed. However, all of the state’s residents will benefit from the regional resiliency this project provides.”

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says more than 30 cities will benefit from the project once it’s completed. He says help from the state legislature has helped make the RRVWSP a possibility.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says the project will continue to be important not only today, but for future generations after all those who have worked on it are gone. Garrison Diversion Board Chairman Alan Walter says they’ve reached an exciting time in the project after years and years of work and engineering.

The $1 billion project still faces huge funding and legal hurdles before a drop of water from the river can be tapped for emergencies during an extended drought.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.