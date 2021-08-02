Woman sentenced in 2020 Fargo shooting case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 26-year-old Marilyn Saibu was sentenced Monday for her role in a shooting that happened in Fargo back in May of 2020.

Court documents show that Saibu has been sentenced to the 308 days she has already served, and three years probation for a reckless endangerment charge against her. Saibu must also serve 360 days in jail for a menacing charge, to which she will get credit for already serving 139 of those days. That leaves Saibu to serve 221 more days in jail.

At a hearing Monday afternoon, Saibu pleaded guilty to Reckless endangerment-Extreme Indifference and also to Menacing. Saibu was originally charged with attempted murder.

Court documents say Saibu was involved in a fight on May 31st at 4510 16th Ave. S. and was accused of shooting a woman in the head. The victim and Saibu’s friend were going to fight one another when the victim decided to begin recording the altercation on her phone, according to investigators.

Saibu reportedly stepped in and took the victim’s phone to erase any video. The victim then tried taking her phone back and that’s when Saibu allegedly fired one shot in the air and then another at the victim’s head.

In 2020, the victim told police that Saibu was the one who shot her, however, Saibu denied shooting the victim to detectives.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.