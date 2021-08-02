Advertisement

United Way’s four-day backpack distribution begins

Backpacks and supplies will be distributed to families in need starting today through Thursday, August 5th at Scheel's Arena. The dates and times can be found in the article.
Backpacks and supplies will be distributed to families in need starting today through Thursday,...
Backpacks and supplies will be distributed to families in need starting today through Thursday, August 5th at Scheel’s Arena. The dates and times can be found in the article.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Families in need of school supplies for the upcoming school year now has a way to get them free of charge, thanks to the help of United Way and the community.

Backpacks and supplies will be distributed to families in need starting today through Thursday, August 5th at Scheel’s Arena. The dates and times are as followed:

· Monday, August 2; 4:30pm-6:00pm

· Tuesday, August 3; 11:30am-1:00pm

· Wednesday, August 4; 4:30pm-6:00pm

· Thursday, August 5; 11:30am-1:00pm

All information about the School Supply drive can be found here. www.unitedwaycassclay.org.

