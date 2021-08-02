Advertisement

Two-car collision blocks at intersection of 42nd Street and 17th Avenue S

TWO-CAR CRASH
TWO-CAR CRASH(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to a two-car collision at the intersection of 42nd Street and 17th Avenue S. around 11 p.m. Sunday.

A reporter, who was on the said, a woman was wheeled away on a stretcher by EMS crews following the crash.

The two vehicles also appeared to be severely damaged.

The crash blocked off the intersection and vehicles were rerouted in the area.

It is unclear how badly the victim in the crash was hurt or if anyone else was injured.

No information is being released at this time.

Valley News Live will have more details as they become available.

