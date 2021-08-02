Three killed in I-94 crash in Glen Ullin

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman and two juvenile passengers died in an I-94 car crash 5 miles northwest of Glen Ullin.

North Dakota Highway Patrol officials said a Toyota Camry was traveling west on I-94 heading to Sheridan, WY from Bismarck. The female driver of the Camry left the road and entered the median.

According to authorities, the Camry continued in the median and rounded onto railroad tracks under the interstate bridges. The vehicle rolled over and then caught fire. The female driver and her two juvenile passengers died from injuries sustained in the crash.

North Dakota Highway Patrol officials said the name of the driver will be released after notification of the next of kin, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.