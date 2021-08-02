Stats Perform Names FCS Preseason All-America Teams
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A total of 20 Missouri Valley Football Conference student-athletes earned selection to the Stats Perform FCS preseason All-America teams, announced Monday, Aug. 2.
Fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive lineman Cordell Volson and kick returner Christian Watson were three of North Dakota State’s six players named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team.
Luepke, Volson and Watson were named to the first team. NDSU tight end Noah Gindorff, defensive end Spencer Waege and linebacker James Kaczor were selected to the second team.
North Dakota junior running back Otis Weah and senior offensive lineman Matt Waletzko were both honored as well. Weah earned first-team honors while Waletzko was selected to the third team.
Weah took the FCS by storm in 2020-21, earning All-America status by six publications and finishing fourth for the Walter Payton Award presented to the top offensive player in the FCS. Waletzko returned from an ACL team in 2019 to help the Hawks lead the nation in the fewest negative plays allowed and only two sacks. The pairing were also both named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Preseason First Team last week, the highest number of first-team preseason selections since 2017 when UND was a member of the Big Sky Conference. This is the second preseason All-America honor for Weah this year and Waletzko’s first. UND opens the season on Sept. 4 at Idaho State.
NDSU and defending national champion Sam Houston tied for the most preseason All-Americans with six each.
There are 120 All-Americans split into three 40-player teams. North Dakota State returns 20 of 22 starters from last spring’s FCS quarterfinal team that went 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Bison open their season Saturday, Sept. 4, against Albany at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
2021 STATS PERFORM FCS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
FIRST-TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington
QB – Cole Kelley, senior, 6-7, 260, Southeastern Louisiana
RB – Julius Chestnut, senior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart
RB – Jah-Maine Martin, senior, 5-10, 214, North Carolina A&T
RB – Otis Weah, junior, 5-9, 195, North Dakota
FB – Hunter Luepke, junior, 6-1, 245, North Dakota State
WR – Avante Cox, senior, 5-10, 170, Southern Illinois
WR – Jakob Herres, senior, 6-4, 211, VMI
WR – Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 185, Central Arkansas
TE – Ryan Miller, senior, 6-2, 221, Furman
OL – P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls
OL – Liam Fornadel, senior, 6-4, 310, James Madison
OL – Garret Greenfield, junior, 6-6, 295, South Dakota State
OL – David Kroll, senior, 6-7, 315, Delaware
OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 310, North Dakota State
OL – Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State
DEFENSE
DL – Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa
DL – Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 250, McNeese
DL – Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison
DL – Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 255, Sam Houston
DL – Jordan Lewis, junior, 6-3, 205, Southern
LB – Troy Andersen, senior, 6-4, 235, Montana State
LB – Logan Backhaus, senior, 6-4, 205, South Dakota State
LB – Willie Eubanks III, senior, 6-2, 230, The Citadel
LB – La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, senior, 6-1, 215, Southern Utah
LB – Stone Snyder, junior, 6-3, 225, VMI
LB – Tre Walker, senior, 6-1, 235, Idaho
DB – Markquese Bell, redshirt senior 6-3, 205, Florida A&M
DB – Nicario Harper, junior, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville State
DB – Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 188, Austin Peay
DB – Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana
DB – Zyon McCollum, senior, 6-3, 195, Sam Houston
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison
P – Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 215, UC Davis
LS – Kyle Davis, senior, 5-11, 210, James Madison
KR – Christian Watson, senior, 6-4, 200, North Dakota State
PR – Jequez Ezzard, grad, 5-9, 190, Sam Houston
AP – Elijah Dotson, senior, 6-0, 185, Sacramento State
AP – Quay Holmes, senior, 6-1, 216, ETSU
AP – Javon Williams Jr., junior, 6-2, 245, Southern Illinois
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Zerrick Cooper, senior, 6-3, 225, Jacksonville State
QB – Eric Schmid, senior, 6-1, 180, Sam Houston
RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, senior, 6-0, 204, James Madison
RB – Karl Mofor, senior, 5-9, 229, Albany
RB – Pierre Strong Jr., senior, 5-11, 210, South Dakota State
FB – Nathan Walker, senior, 6-0, 225, Wofford
WR – Samuel Akem, senior, 6-4, 212, Montana
WR – Dai’Jean Dixon, senior, 6-4, 200, Nicholls
WR – Xavier Gipson, junior, 5-9, 170, Stephen F. Austin
TE – Noah Gindorff, junior, 6-6, 266, North Dakota State
TE – Rodney Williams II, senior, 6-4, 235, UT Martin
OL – AJ Farris, senior, 6-2, 300, Monmouth
OL – Tylan Grable, junior, 6-7, 260, Jacksonville State
OL – Braxton Jones, senior, 6-7, 310, Southern Utah
OL – Trevor Penning, senior, 6-7, 321, Northern Iowa
OL – Tre’mond Shorts, senior, 6-4, 326, ETSU
OL – Tristen Taylor, senior, 6-6, 325, Eastern Washington
DEFENSE
DL – DJ Coleman, senior, 6-6, 265, Jacksonville State
DL – Malik Hamm, senior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette
DL – Kobie Turner, senior, 6-3, 285, Richmond
DL – Spencer Waege, senior, 6-5, 274, North Dakota State
DL – Joseph Wallace, senior, 6-1, 300, Sam Houston
LB – Ryan Greenhagen, senior, 6-1, 235, Fordham
LB – James Kaczor, senior, 6-0, 211, North Dakota State
LB – Jace Lewis, senior, 6-1, 238, Montana
LB – Conner Mortensen, senior, 6-0, 215, Weber State
LB – Tristan Wheeler, junior, 6-2, 228, Richmond
DB – Anthony Adams, junior, 6-0, 185, Portland State
DB – Anthony Budd, senior, 5-11, 200, Monmouth
DB – Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois
DB – Decobie Durant, senior, 5-11, 175, South Carolina State
DB – Chris Edmonds, junior, 6-2, 205, Samford
DB – Kedrick Whitehead, senior, 5-11, 195, Delaware
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Antonio Zita, senior, 5-9, 170, Tennessee State
P – D.J. Arnson, grad, 6-0, 185, Northern Arizona
LS – Robert Soderholm, junior, 6-1, 216, VMI
KR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State
PR – Tyrin Ralph, senior, 5-8, 170, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
AP – Kevin Brown, senior, 5-9, 204, UIW
AP – Dejoun Lee, senior, 5-7, 185, Delaware
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – E.J. Perry, senior, 6-2, 210, Brown
QB – Cameron Ward, sophomore, 6-3, 225, UIW
QB – Liam Welch, grad, 6-2, 194, Samford
RB – Josh Davis, junior, 5-9, 195, Weber State
RB – Juwon Farri, junior, 5-10, 195, Monmouth
RB – Geno Hess, senior, 5-8, 209, Southeast Missouri
RB – Devin Wynn, senior, 6-0, 211, Furman
FB – Logan Kendall, senior, 6-4, 264, Idaho
WR – Xavier Smith, redshirt senior, 5-10, 175, Florida A&M
WR – C.J. Turner, junior, 6-2, 180, Southeastern Louisiana
WR – Lujuan Winningham, junior, 6-3, 195, Central Arkansas
TE – Marshel Martin, sophomore, 6-2, 210, Sacramento State
OL – J’Von Brown, senior, 6-3, 320, Central Connecticut State
OL – ZeVeyon Furcron, senior, 6-2, 327, Southern Illinois
OL – Kyle Nunez, senior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook
OL – J.D. DiRenzo, senior, 6-6, 315, Sacred Heart
OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston
OL – Matt Waletzko, senior, 6-7, 295, North Dakota
DEFENSE
DL – Malik Fisher, senior, 6-4, 295, Villanova
DL – Devonnsha Maxwell, senior, 6-2, 295, Chattanooga
DL – Shaundre Mims, senior, 6-0, 276, Charleston Southern
DL – Jared Schiess, senior, 6-3, 300, Weber State
LB – Keonte Hampton, senior, 6-2, 220, Jackson State
LB – Matthew Jackson, senior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Kentucky
LB – Forrest Rhyne, senior, 6-1, 225, Villanova
LB – Jeremiah Tyler, senior, 6-2, 225, Princeton
DB – James Caesar, senior, 5-10, 185, Southern Illinois
DB – Brandon Easterling, senior, 6-0, 203, Dayton
DB – Marcis Floyd, junior, 6-0, 188, Murray State
DB – Robby Hauck, junior, 5-10, 185, Montana
DB – Evan Horn, senior, 6-0, 220, New Hampshire
DB – Tyree Robinson, senior, 5-11, 184, ETSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Luis Aguilar, grad, 6-3, 200, Northern Arizona
P – Noah Gettman, senior, 6-5, 205, Sacred Heart
P – Brady Schult, senior, 6-1, 215, South Dakota
LS – Matthew O’Donoghue, senior, 6-1, 260, Montana
KR – Malik Flowers, junior, 6-2, 195, Montana
PR – Mike Roussos, senior, 6-0, 195, Columbia
AP – Jake Chisholm, senior, 5-9, 182, Dayton
AP – Isaiah Davis, sophomore, 6-1, 220, South Dakota State
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.