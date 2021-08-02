Sanford study shows education, coaching can reduce head injuries in youth football

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new Sanford Health study shows youth football can be less harmful to a child’s head if proper coaching and training is completed.

The study by the healthcare network followed middle and high school football players from 2012 to 2019. The 103 players in the study were 11-14 years old and competed in tackle football programs.

Throughout the study, Sanford noted 33,519 total head impacts in practices and games. In 2012, the median head impact per session was 11.1 compared to 2.3 in 2019. The study notes head impacts decreased dramatically over the 8 year period, with players in the final year having about 1/4 of the head impacts per session compared to the first year.

The report shows the most substantial reduction in head impacts happened during practices, but fewer impacts were also noted in games.

A lead investigator in the study, Dr. Thayne Munce of Sanford research says “While we did not identify the specific factor(s) responsible for the observed decrease, changes in coaching and/or player behavior in response to education and awareness of concussions and the dangers of repetitive head impacts are likely explanations.”

During the same time period of the study, USA Football implemented the Heads Up program, which the authors of the study say could also have led to safer playing methods.

Click here to read the study published in the online Medicine & Science in Sports and Exercise.

