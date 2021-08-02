Records: Pennington County woman was stabbed multiple times by husband, manhunt still on

PENNINGTON COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - New, disturbing details on a northern Valley murder turned manhunt have been released in court documents filed Monday afternoon.

44-year-old Eric Reinbold is charged with intentional second-degree murder, as well a second degree murder in the death of his wife Lissette Reinbold.

Court documents say first responders arrived at the Reinbold home at 10583 340th Ave. SE in Oklee, Minn. around 9:15 a.m. on July 9 for an unresponsive woman.

When responders reached the driveway, documents say the EMTs encountered a boy on a bike who told them that his mom was laying on the ground and he was going to get his stepdad from his camper. The EMTs continue down the driveway and saw another boy standing outside the home, as well as the female victim laying on the ground. Documents say Lissette had flies on her and dirt on her face, a puncture wound on her neck and near her jaw, blood and a cell phone wedged under a tire.

Investigators from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office were then requested to the scene.

Document say the boy who was home told EMTs he did not know what happened. The boy stated he last saw his mom the night before and knew she was going to work around eight that morning. He told police when he woke up, he looked outside and saw his mom lying by the vehicle and saw her face and hands had blood on them, documents say.

When officers arrived, they learned that three children were also at Reinbold’s camper, which was located about a half mile from the home. Two of the children told officers they spent the night in the camper with Reinbold, but when they woke up on July 9 Reinbold was gone. The children say that they did not know where he went or where he could be. One of the children told investigators they last saw their mother crying because Reinbold accused her of being unfaithful, documents say.

Documents say investigators later searched through Reinbold’s phone and found tension-filled text messages between Lissette and Reinbold going back to March 2021.

Texts between Reinbold and his wife from June 25 to July 7, 2021 show Reinbold accusing Lissette of cheating, demanding sex from her and fighting over finances, documents allege.

Court documents state on July 8, Lissette told him the constant texting and accusations were not good for their marriage. Lissette also reminded Reinbold that he punched and choked her in 2015.

Records from the 8th show Reinbold continued to pressure Lissette about sex and claimed ownership over a part of her body. Reinbold also texted Lissette that ‘divorcing our sex life is unacceptable,’ documents say.

Documents say Reinbold later came to the home to take two of the children back with him to the camper, and there were not any other exchanges between the two after that.

A friend of Lissette told officers that Lissette sent a video via Facebook messenger at 6:36 a.m. on July 9. However, Lissette did not respond to any messages just over an hour later, documents say.

An autopsy revealed Lissette suffered multiple ‘sharp force injuries to her neck, torso and upper extremities,’ documents say. A medical examiner determined Lissette died of exsanguination, which is a severe loss of blood, and determined her death was a homicide.

Reinbold has not been located and a manhunt is still underway. A nationwide arrest warrant is out on Reinbold.

If found and convicted, Reinbold faces up to 40 years in prison.

