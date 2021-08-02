Advertisement

Police: Home security camera helps catch burglary suspect

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say Monday morning, they responded to a burglary call at a home in the 1400 block of Broadway North.

Police say the victim was notified by their security system and was able to watch the man, later identified as 33-year-old Dustin Tolentino, breaking in.

Police added that the security system played a huge role in catching Tolentino and say systems like these are very valuable when it comes to stopping and preventing future crimes from happening.

