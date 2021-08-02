Payton Otterdahl Competes at Tokyo Olympic Games August 3

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Former North Dakota State NCAA champion Payton Otterdahl will make his Olympic debut next week, competing in the shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Otterdahl, 25, will become the seventh former NDSU athlete to compete in the Summer Olympic Games, and the school’s first in men’s track & field.

The men’s shot put qualification round starts at 5:15 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 3 – which is 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday evening in Tokyo. For qualifiers who advance, the shot put final will be held at 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Aug. 4 (or 11 a.m. Thursday morning in Tokyo).

Both of the shot put rounds will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and free on the Peacock app. The finals will also be part of the television broadcast on NBCSN Wednesday night.

The qualifying round gives each competitor three throws to achieve the automatic qualifying distance of 21.20m. If fewer than 12 men reach that standard, the top 12 performers will advance to the final.

Otterdahl placed third in the shot put at the U.S. Olympic Trials on June 18, securing his spot on Team USA. He registered a lifetime-best throw of 71-11 (21.92m), ranking sixth in the world this year among Olympic qualifiers.

Otterdahl competed for North Dakota State from 2014-19, winning a pair of indoor national titles as a senior. Since completing his collegiate eligibility, Otterdahl has competed professionally for Nike and served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Bison throwers.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.