NDT - United Way Backpack Distribution Begins - August 2

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community came together to donate school supplies through the United Way’s Annual School Supply drive. Now, it’s time for students to pick out their backpacks and get excited for the school year.

Backpacks and supplies will be distributed to families in need August 2-5 at SCHEELS Arena during these times:

Monday, August 2; 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4; 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 5; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

All information about the School Supply Drive is available at www.unitedwaycassclay.org.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.