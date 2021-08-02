Advertisement

NDT - United Way Backpack Distribution Begins - August 2

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community came together to donate school supplies through the United Way’s Annual School Supply drive. Now, it’s time for students to pick out their backpacks and get excited for the school year.

Backpacks and supplies will be distributed to families in need August 2-5 at SCHEELS Arena during these times:

  • Monday, August 2; 4:30-6:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, August 3; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 4; 4:30-6:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 5; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

All information about the School Supply Drive is available at www.unitedwaycassclay.org.

