Advertisement

NDT - Empowering Kids Perham - August 2

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Tiffany Tobkin with Empowering Kids Perham joins us to explain how brains sometimes work a bit differently in people who have Autism, and what we can do to create an accepting society and fully independent individuals.

Empowering Kids Perham is also getting a new space for people with Autism to reach independence. They are currently fundraising for the Growing Stronger Together Capital Campaign. Money will be used toward furnishings, programming, playground equipment and technology for a newly renovated space.

You can learn more and donate at EmpoweringKidsPerham.org or by checking out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dead, another seriously injured in ATV crash at ND State Fairgrounds
Blurrd Blaze fire flame texture background.
Two die in Sunday morning Fire in Wadena
MIKO HENRY-ROBBERY SUSPECT
Man arrested in Sunday morning robbery in Moorhead
police lights
Pedestrian chasing a dog causes two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County
FILE
Three killed in I-94 crash in Glen Ullin

Latest News

Eventide employees will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine
Reggie Bethel mugshot
11-year-old battling traumatic brain injury after brutal beating from Fergus Falls man, court docs allege
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's...
Carson Wentz to get foot surgery
NDT - Daily Motivation for August 2
NDT - Daily Motivation for August 2
NDT - Minnesotans at the Olympics - August 2
NDT - Minnesotans at the Tokyo Olympics - August 2