NDT - Empowering Kids Perham - August 2

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Tiffany Tobkin with Empowering Kids Perham joins us to explain how brains sometimes work a bit differently in people who have Autism, and what we can do to create an accepting society and fully independent individuals.

Empowering Kids Perham is also getting a new space for people with Autism to reach independence. They are currently fundraising for the Growing Stronger Together Capital Campaign. Money will be used toward furnishings, programming, playground equipment and technology for a newly renovated space.

You can learn more and donate at EmpoweringKidsPerham.org or by checking out their Facebook page.

