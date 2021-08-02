Advertisement

NDT - Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival - August 2

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The 15th Annual Dragon Boat Festival is happening in Bemidji this week. Events are August 4-7.

Brian Bissonette is the announcer for the big boat race and member of the festival committee. He joins us to talk about all of the excitement in Bemidji this week.

Learn more about the festival here. You can find the full schedule of events and a printable map here.

