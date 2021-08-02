NDT - Back-to-School Check-ups for Kids and Teens - August 2

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Dhilhan Marasinghe is a pediatrician at Essentia Health. He joins us to talk about scheduling your back-to-school well-checks and sports physicals.

These visits are for anyone from birth to age 21 and are recommended annually to ensure your child is healthy. At a well-child/teen visit, your pediatrician or primary care provider will:

Perform a physical exam

Give the child necessary shots, such as vaccinations for HPV, meningitis or COVID-19

Track your child’s growth and ask about development and behavior

Talk about illness prevention, nutrition and physical fitness, as well as health and safety

Talk about how to handle emergencies and sudden illness

Discuss any mental health concerns, such as anxiety and depression

The focus during a well-child/teen visit is to ensure the patient is healthy — both physically and mentally — and, for athletes, that it’s safe for them to compete and engage in rigorous activity.

Screen for underlying cardiovascular disease or heart arrythmias the patient and their family wouldn’t otherwise know about, and which could present a serious risk to athletic competition. When it’s age-appropriate, they also discuss things like substance abuse, proper dieting and sexual health.

Click here for more information, including a list of the top questions to ask your child’s provider. There, you can schedule a virtual or in-person visit, which also can be done via the Essentia Health MyChart patient portal.

Many insurance companies cover one such visit per year; contact yours to check on coverage.

