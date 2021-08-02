Fargo Police: Person safe after crisis near railroad tracks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police say a person is safe and will be transported for further medical help after a crisis near the railroad tracks downtown Fargo. FPD says Crisis Intervention Trained Officers began helping a person in crisis around 4pm Monday at Main Avenue and University Drive. BNSF stopped all trains for a brief period.
