Fargo Police: Person safe after crisis near railroad tracks

(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police say a person is safe and will be transported for further medical help after a crisis near the railroad tracks downtown Fargo. FPD says Crisis Intervention Trained Officers began helping a person in crisis around 4pm Monday at Main Avenue and University Drive. BNSF stopped all trains for a brief period.

