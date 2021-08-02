Family celebrates birthday of toddler killed last November

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local family celebrated what would have been a little girl’s 2nd birthday.

15-month-old Meka Carrillo died in November 2020. Court documents say she was brutally beaten and died while in the care of family friend, 37-year-old Brandi Adeleke.

August 1, 2020 marked happier times for the family of Meka Carrillo as they celebrated her first birthday and she took her first steps at Gooseberry Park in Moorhead. Meka shared a birthday with her grandmother, Cynthia Carrillo.

“This wonderful, beautiful angel was brought into this life on august 1st, but then went up to heaven on her dad’s birthday on November 24th.” said Carrillo.

The family said each day is a reminder of the life that was taken far too soon, and Meka’s sister Octavia turns to Meka’s urn every night.

“..and sings Rock-A-Bye-Baby and kisses her and say she’s up there, she will smile and say I’m going to bed now.” said Meka’s grandmother.

Meka’s family embraced a much more somber birthday celebration this year. They sold ‘Justice for Meka’ shirts and car decals to raise money to plant a tree in Gooseberry Park in Meka’s honor.

Her family told Valley News Live justice isn’t the woman charged with Meka’s murder put behind bars for life.

“I need her, I need brandi, to have the light at the end of the tunnel that my daughter didn’t have.” said Carrillo.

Meka’s aunt and primary caregiver Cynthia Carrillo agreed.

“That’s not going to bring meka back. That’s not going to bring her back.” said Meka’s aunt.

As the family waits for Adeleke to go to trial they said they remember the lessons Meka taught them.

“She’s always going to be remembered no matter how old I get or how old my kids get.” said Carrillo.

