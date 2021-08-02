Advertisement

Carson Wentz to get foot surgery

Wentz is expected to be out for for five to seven weeks.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By David Spofford
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS — (WTHR) Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will get foot surgery Monday to repair a lingering foot injury he’s had since high school. Head Coach Frank Reich made the announcement after practice during training camp Monday.

The starting quarterback, who the Colts picked up in a trade deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, is expected to be out for for five to seven weeks.

Wentz first missed practice Friday. Initially, the team said he sat out as a precaution.

