Carson Wentz to get foot surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — (WTHR) Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will get foot surgery Monday to repair a lingering foot injury he’s had since high school. Head Coach Frank Reich made the announcement after practice during training camp Monday.

The starting quarterback, who the Colts picked up in a trade deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, is expected to be out for for five to seven weeks.

Wentz first missed practice Friday. Initially, the team said he sat out as a precaution.

Per Coach Reich, QB Carson Wentz will undergo a procedure on his foot. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 2, 2021

