Two die in Sunday morning Fire in Wadena

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Wadena.

Just before 4 a.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house fire in Section 32 of Wadena Township.

When emergency crews arrived, a juvenile was found outside of the residence suffering from minor burns.

Firefighters entered the home and were able to locate two adults inside.

The two people were pulled out of the fire and life-saving measures were performed, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile was taken to Tri-County Healthcare for treatment of his burns.

The names of the victims are being withheld until the family has been notified.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

