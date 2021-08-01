Advertisement

Two die in Sunday morning Fire in Wadena

Blurrd Blaze fire flame texture background.
Blurrd Blaze fire flame texture background.(123RF)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Wadena.

Just before 4 a.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house fire in Section 32 of Wadena Township.

When emergency crews arrived, a juvenile was found outside of the residence suffering from minor burns.

Firefighters entered the home and were able to locate two adults inside.

The two people were pulled out of the fire and life-saving measures were performed, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile was taken to Tri-County Healthcare for treatment of his burns.

The names of the victims are being withheld until the family has been notified.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke on S University in Fargo
Smoke conditions could increase risk of heart attack
Man arrested after 11-year-old found with head injury
AZ man convicted for sexual assault committed at WE Fest in 2009
Officer Gary Bommersbach signs off.
West Fargo Officer Retires
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

Latest News

Man arrested in Sunday morning robbery in Moorhead
4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
UPDATE: Power has been restored; Cass County Electric customers without power in West Fargo
FILE
One dead, another seriously injured in ATV crash at ND State Fairgrounds
Olympics livestreams, Aug. 1
Olympics livestreams, Aug. 1