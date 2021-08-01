Advertisement

Smoke Lingering a Few More Days...

Storms Possible Late Week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Conditions look to stay steady as we go into the next business week, with highs warming into the 80s for most under partly cloudy skies through Wednesday. Smoke is again possible Monday and Tuesday with north winds, with perhaps some improving conditions Tuesday evening into Wednesday with a wind shift. There is a slight chance for an isolated storm late Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies continue Thursday and Friday with highs warming a little bit, warming into the 80s and 90s. There is a chance for a few showers on Thursday, but there looks to be a better chance of showers and some thunderstorms late Friday.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: A few lingering showers or storms are possible on Saturday morning but otherwise it looks to be a partly cloudy day with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday looks a few degrees warming with highs near 90 and potentially another chance of storms developing later in the day.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Smoky skies. Low: 57. High: 85.

TUESDAY: A few clouds. Some smoke, improving late. Low: 62. High: 86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 89.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Low: 65. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of PM storms. Low: 64. High: 87.

SATURDAY: A few morning showers/storms. Low: 66. High: 85.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance of PM storms. Low: 65. High: 89.

