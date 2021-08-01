Advertisement

Pedestrian chasing a dog causes two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pedestrian chasing after a dog caused a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Ottertail County near Compton Township.

The accident occurred on Sunday, just before 2:30 p.m.

34-year-old Rose Hilliker of Hermantown was traveling east on the highway in a 2018 Ford F-150 with three juvenile passengers.

A pedestrian ran out into the road chasing a dog causing Hilliker to brake suddenly.

This resulted in the F-150 being rear-ended by a 2006 Nissan Sentra, driven by 27-year-old Alexander Peterson of Ramsey.

Peterson was taken to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passengers of the F-150 were not hurt in the accident.

