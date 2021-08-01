I-29 crash in Traill County leaves one injured

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, 2 cars were driving south on I-29 when a driver of a Saturn Outlook rear ended a trailer being towed by a Volvo.

The Saturn ended up in a ditch and the driver was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Volvo was not hurt.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, Traill County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Ambulance, and Buxton Fire all responded to the accident.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

