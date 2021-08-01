Advertisement

I-29 crash in Traill County leaves one injured

The driver was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with non-life threatening injuries
Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, 2 cars were driving south on I-29 when a driver of a Saturn Outlook rear ended a trailer being towed by a Volvo.

The Saturn ended up in a ditch and the driver was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Volvo was not hurt.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, Traill County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Ambulance, and Buxton Fire all responded to the accident.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundromat bans kids
VNL Investigates: Fargo laundromat bans kids
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz out indefinitely after suffering foot injury
Man arrested after 11-year-old found with head injury
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Authorities in Pembina County, ND are searching for Jaykob Knutson.
UPDATE: Missing Pembina County boy located

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather 10:00PM Saturday July 31
Valley News Live Weather 10:00PM Saturday July 31
On July 31st he received the Purple Heart Award, a military decoration for those wounded or...
John L. Opgrand receives Purple Heart Award 79 years after his death
Motorcyclist crashes after losing control in Pennington County
Cinderella at Trollwood poster 2021
‘Cinderella’ performance canceled for the third time