One dead, another seriously injured in ATV crash at ND State Fairgrounds

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died and another was seriously injured in an ATV crash at the ND State Fairgrounds in Minot.

The accident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A man and woman from Mandan were riding in a 2014 Polaris OHV.

The pair was traveling south through the fairgrounds parking lot when the vehicle swerved and struck head-on into a parked 2019 Hyundai Elantra.

The Hyundai was unoccupied.

The Polaris then overturned causing both the driver and passenger to be ejected.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and died on the scene.

The woman was seriously hurt in the accident, but her injuries are non-life-threatening.

She was taken by ambulance to Trinity Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation by the NDHP.

The North Dakota State Fair took place this week.

It wrapped up on Saturday following an evening concert.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.