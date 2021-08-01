Olympics livestreams, Aug. 1

TOKYO, Japan — Gymnastics moves on to the apparatus finals on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics with the women’s vault and uneven bars, featuring St. Paul’s Suni Lee going for her first individual medal; plus the men’s floor and pommel horse. The title of fastest man in the world also highlights Sunday’s events. The men’s 100-meter final will be run in the morning. Medals will also be awarded in the men’s long jump, women’s triple jump and the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Beach volleyball continues in the knockout round while volleyball on the court wraps up pool play.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Sunday, which spans Sunday night and Monday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

WATCH ON KVLY:

7:30 a.m. CT: NBC Daytime, Part 1

11:45 a.m CT: NBC Daytime, Part 2

6:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime

10:30 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus

LIVESTREAMS:

11:00 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 3

12:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 4

1:00 a.m. CT: Diving, women’s 3-meter Springboard final

3:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 5

3:00 a.m. CT: Gymnastics: Men’s floor, Women’s vault, Men’s Pommel Horse, Women’s uneven bars

4:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 6

4:30 a.m. CT: Fencing, Men’s Team Foil medal matches

5:00 a.m. CT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD

5:00 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Session 7

5:10 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Men’s High Jump final

5:50 a.m. CT: Weightlifting, Women’s 76kg Group A

6:20 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women’s Triple Jump final

6:30 a.m. CT: Badminton, Women’s Singles Gold and Bronze Medal Matches

7:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 7

7:45 a.m. CT: Men’s Volleyball, USA vs. Argentina

7:50 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Men’s 100-meter final

8:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 8

7:00 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 9

7:00 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Session 8

7:00 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men’s Hammer qualifying

8:00 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 10

8:20 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men’s Long Jump final

9:05 p.m. CT: Women’s Volleyball, USA vs. Italy

9:30 p.m. CT: Men’s Water Polo, Greece vs. USA

9:50 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Women’s 100-meter Hurdles final

10:00 p.m. CT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD

10:00 p.m. CT: Sailing, Women’s 49er FX and men’s 49er medal races