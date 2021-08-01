Motorcyclist crashes after losing control in Pennington County

ST. HILAIRE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was involved in a crash in Pennington County near St. Hilaire after losing control.

28-year-old Andrew Bloom, who was riding a 1998 Harley Davidson, was heading east on Center Street near 140th Avenue NE when traffic ahead of him suddenly stopped.

He lost control of his motorcycle and later crashed into a ditch.

Bloom suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was treated at Sanford Hospital in Thief River Falls for the injuries he sustained.

