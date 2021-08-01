Man arrested in Sunday morning robbery in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 20-year-old man is now in jail after an early Sunday morning robbery in Moorhead.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., Moorhead Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of 20th street and 18th Avenue South.

Authorities say during the robbery a weapon was implied, but was not seen by the victim.

While officers searched the area, a man was observed nearby.

The man was identified as Miko Henry, who has several felony warrants including for possession of a firearm.

The members of the Red River SWAT from the Moorhead Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office along with the High Plains Fugitive Task Force member executed a search warrant for Henry near the 1800 block of 20th Street.

Henry was arrested for his warrants, but has yet to be charged in the robbery.

The robbery investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities say there is no known danger for public.

