Advertisement

Man arrested in Sunday morning robbery in Moorhead

(WLUC)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 20-year-old man is now in jail after an early Sunday morning robbery in Moorhead.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., Moorhead Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of 20th street and 18th Avenue South.

Authorities say during the robbery a weapon was implied, but was not seen by the victim.

While officers searched the area, a man was observed nearby.

The man was identified as Miko Henry, who has several felony warrants including for possession of a firearm.

The members of the Red River SWAT from the Moorhead Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office along with the High Plains Fugitive Task Force member executed a search warrant for Henry near the 1800 block of 20th Street.

Henry was arrested for his warrants, but has yet to be charged in the robbery.

The robbery investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities say there is no known danger for public.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke on S University in Fargo
Smoke conditions could increase risk of heart attack
Man arrested after 11-year-old found with head injury
AZ man convicted for sexual assault committed at WE Fest in 2009
Officer Gary Bommersbach signs off.
West Fargo Officer Retires
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

Latest News

Blurrd Blaze fire flame texture background.
Two die in Sunday morning Fire in Wadena
4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
UPDATE: Power has been restored; Cass County Electric customers without power in West Fargo
FILE
One dead, another seriously injured in ATV crash at ND State Fairgrounds
Olympics livestreams, Aug. 1
Olympics livestreams, Aug. 1