Cass County Electric Customers Without Power in West Fargo

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - About 231 Cass County Electric customers are currently without power in West Fargo between I-94 and Main Avenue.

The outages were reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

At this time, the cause is unknown.

Cass County Electric officials say crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

