Advertisement

West Fargo Officer Retires

Officer Gary Bommersbach signs off.
Officer Gary Bommersbach signs off.(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officer Gary Bommersbach is retiring after 37 years of service to West Fargo. Officer Bommersbach started with the West Fargo Police Department in 1984 as a patrol officer. The West Fargo Police Department writes: “We want to thank Officer Bommersbach and his family for their unwavering commitment to this department and our community.”

Click here to see the video of his final sign-off.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundromat bans kids
VNL Investigates: Fargo laundromat bans kids
Africa nightclub’s new general manager Kwame Omane has been named in an investigation involving...
More trouble for Africa Nightclub management?
Rebekah Knapp
Beloved Midwife Dies in Car vs Semi Collision
Fargo City Commission meeting
Fargo City Commissioner seen raising middle finger at commission meeting
Woman hospitalized after being stabbed by man

Latest News

Honoring fallen police officer Ryan Bialke.
Funeral Scheduled for Red Lake Police Officer
6:00PM News July 30 - Part 1
6:00PM News July 30 - Part 1
6:00PM Sports July 30
6:00PM Sports July 30
10:00PM Weather July 30
10:00PM Weather July 30