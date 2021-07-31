West Fargo Officer Retires

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officer Gary Bommersbach is retiring after 37 years of service to West Fargo. Officer Bommersbach started with the West Fargo Police Department in 1984 as a patrol officer. The West Fargo Police Department writes: “We want to thank Officer Bommersbach and his family for their unwavering commitment to this department and our community.”

Click here to see the video of his final sign-off.

