Funeral Scheduled for Red Lake Police Officer

Honoring fallen police officer Ryan Bialke.
Honoring fallen police officer Ryan Bialke.(Red Lake Nation PD)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officer Ryan Bialke is being laid to rest. A wake will begin at 5:00 pm, Sunday, August 1, at the Red Lake Humanities Building and will continue until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 2. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, MN, under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home.

Officer Bialke was born on February 2, 1984, in Buffalo, MN. He worked for the Red Lake Police Department for the last 6 years until his death on Tuesday. He was a SOR officer, a breacher for the Emergency Response Team, and in charge of the Search and Rescue Dive Team.

According to his obituary, he loved hockey, fishing, hunting, road trips, singing his beloved country music out loud and being a practical joker. He is survived by his wife, 4 children and 2 step-children.

