‘Cinderella’ performance canceled for the third time

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The July 31st performance of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella has been canceled for the third night in a row due to air quality.

Officials said Trollwood and Fargo Public Schools made the decision following consultations from the NDSU Climate Office and Fargo Cass Public Health.

All tickets for tonight’s show will be refunded in full. If you would like to attend the show during the other remaining performances, please purchase tickets at Trollwood.org, by calling the Box Office at 218-477-6502, or visiting the Box Office at Bluestem Center for the Arts. The next performance will be on August 1st at 8:30 p.m.

