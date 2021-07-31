Advertisement

‘Cinderella’ performance canceled for the third time

The July 31st performance has been canceled due to air quality.
Cinderella at Trollwood poster 2021
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The July 31st performance of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella has been canceled for the third night in a row due to air quality.

Officials said Trollwood and Fargo Public Schools made the decision following consultations from the NDSU Climate Office and Fargo Cass Public Health.

All tickets for tonight’s show will be refunded in full. If you would like to attend the show during the other remaining performances, please purchase tickets at Trollwood.org, by calling the Box Office at 218-477-6502, or visiting the Box Office at Bluestem Center for the Arts. The next performance will be on August 1st at 8:30 p.m.

