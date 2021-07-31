AZ man convicted for sexual assault committed at WE Fest in 2009

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Arizona man has been convicted for a sexual assault committed at we fest back in 2009.

On july 23rd, a Becker County jury found Nick Robert Lemon guilty in the case.

He was charged with third-degree sexual conduct.

Lemon is currently out on bail pending his sentencing, which is scheduled on September 21st.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.