AZ man convicted for sexual assault committed at WE Fest in 2009
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Arizona man has been convicted for a sexual assault committed at we fest back in 2009.
On july 23rd, a Becker County jury found Nick Robert Lemon guilty in the case.
He was charged with third-degree sexual conduct.
Lemon is currently out on bail pending his sentencing, which is scheduled on September 21st.
